Warning: Bridgerton book spoilers ahead. To help pass the time ahead of Season 3, Bridgerton fans have been busy predicting what might occur in the new series — and some are convinced the show will deviate from the original books.

Season 3 is expected to correspond with the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, and will largely center on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix’s Bridgerton has previously diverted away from the source material, and fans on Reddit think Season 3 will do so once again when it comes to Lady Whistledown’s story arc.

As one viewer noted on Reddit, Colin suspects that Eloise is Lady Whistledown in the original books, and becomes “considerably angry and jealous” when he discovers Whistledown is actually Penelope.

Netflix

“In the show, I think we’ll instead see Eloise become angry with Penelope when her identity as Whistledown is revealed, rather than Colin,” the Redditor predicted, prompting fellow Bridgerton fans to offer their own theories.

Fans Are Divided

Many fans agree that the revelation of Lady Whistledown’s identity will be handled differently in the show.

“The show has already strayed quite far from the books regarding Whistledown and I don't think we’ll see that play out like it did in the books,” one Redditor commented.

“I think we will see the Whistledown story carry on through the rest of the series with the subject of uncovering the identity continuing to be a plot point,” another predicted.

Netflix

However, others on Reddit disagree, and one fan shared their view that Colin will likely still be disheartened when he discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, staying true to the original books.

“Frankly, everyone around Penelope will likely be annoyed when they find out,” one user wrote. “Colin has more reasons to be p***** off about it than most.”

This isn’t the only Bridgerton Season 3 prediction to have piqued fans’ interest as of late, and theories relating to the show’s release date, love interests, and character deaths continue to spark discussion ahead of the show’s much-anticipated third chapter.