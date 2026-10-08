Queen Charlotte isn’t the only London high-society matriarch whose story will be told. On Oct. 8, Netflix announced a surprise addition to the expanding Bridgerton world: a new spinoff series following young Lady Violet and her relationship with Viscount Edmund before the birth of our beloved eight Bridgerton siblings.

In true Bridgerton fashion, “Lady Whistledown” made the announcement in a formal letter from the Society Papers, posted to the show’s Instagram account.

“Dearest Gentle Reader, this author writes to you with the most exciting news... The time has come for us to turn our attention to the matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons,” she wrote. “A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway.”

Like the first spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, executive producer Shonda Rhimes will step into a bigger role, co-writing and showrunning the new series alongside fellow EP Nicholas Nardini. Bridgerton director Tom Verica will also helm the spinoff and serve as an executive producer alongside Betsy Beers.

Rhimes already dove deeper into Lady Violet’s love life during the fourth season of Bridgerton, penning Ruth Gemmel’s now-infamous “I am the tea that you are having” scene. Now, viewers will learn how she married the Bridgerton patriarch.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The spinoff will be the first time viewers will get to know the late Viscount Edmund Bridgerton beyond his sporadic flashback appearances, played by Rupert Evans. All fans know is that he died from a bee sting and was beloved by his family, and now, they’ll finally see why he was so admired.

A young Violet did appear in the prequel series, Queen Charlotte. This new spinoff will likely take place only a few years after that show, so there might be a chance we’ll see India Amarteifio and other cast members return.

But sadly, even Lady Whistledown herself isn’t able to spill more details just yet, including casting, storylines, or a potential release date. But she did promise to keep us posted. “The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see, dear reader,” she wrote. “This author shall be sure to inform you of any updates. Until then....”

The announcement comes as production continues on Bridgerton Season 5, which will shift focus to Violet’s third daughter, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), and her romance with heiress Michaela (Masali Baduza). The series has already been renewed for a sixth season, so the Bridgerton cinematic universe won’t be slowing down anytime soon.