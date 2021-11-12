Celebs Are Flooding Social Media To Celebrate The End Of Britney's Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has officially been terminated following a Nov. 12 hearing in front of a probate judge in Los Angeles Superior Court to discuss the arrangement that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her life and finances for nearly 14 years. As highly-discussed documentaries including FX and Hulu’s The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears as well as Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears brought to light, Spears reportedly made several attempts to terminate the conservatorship since its incarnation. While he initially pushed for the conservatorship to remain intact, Jamie and his legal team had also expressed a desire to eliminate it by the hearing.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me. I haven’t prayed for something more in my life,” Spears captioned an Instagram post earlier this week. “I know I’ve said some things on my [Instagram page] out of anger and I’m only human and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me.” In a since-deleted follow-up post, she wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship but what people don’t know is that it is my mom who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back.”

Public interest in Spears’ case has been amplified by the fan-led #FreeBritney movement, which the singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have publicly supported. On Nov. 11, the day before the hearing, the pair posted videos dancing to Spears’ “Work B*tch” while donning shirts that read: “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement.” They both also posted immediately after she was declared a free woman. Fans have gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the hearing, per The New York Times, to rally in support of Spears. Celebrities including Jameela Jamil have taken to social media to stand up for the musician and align themselves with the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney Spears’ Response

After Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny officially terminated the court-ordered arrangement at the request of Spears’ legal team, the star posted a confident, captionless selfie to Instagram.

Later, Spears posted again, this time writing, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen.”

Sam Ashgari’s Response

After news of the conservatorship termination broke, Spears’ fiancé posted a picture of the word “Freedom” in front of a pink background on Instagram. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” he wrote.

Britney Vs Spears Director Erin Lee Carr

Jameela Jamil

“Playing Britney All Day today,” wrote Jamil on Twitter alongside the #FreeBritney hashtag.

In a follow-up tweet, the actor directed fans to listen to an episode of her I Weigh podcast featuring Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, co-hosts of the podcast Britney's Gram who’ve been credited with igniting the #FreeBritney movement, to learn about Spears’ case “as well as a further crash course on conservatorships at large.”

Donatella Versace

Two days after Spears announced she’ll be crafting her wedding dress, designer Donatella Versace took to Instagram to celebrate the conservatorship’s end. “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo with Spears. “I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”

Baby Tate

Drag Race UK’s Bimini

Vera Wang

Andy Cohen

Countess Luann de Lesseps

Tana Mongeau

Jedward

Irish pop sibling duo Jedward, aka John and Edward Grimes, traveled from their native Europe to Los Angeles to join fans outside the courthouse. The pair posted a photo holding up a #FreeBritney banner in addition to a video of them performing “Scream & Shout,” Spears’ 2012 collaboration with will.i.am.