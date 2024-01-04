Britney Spears has no plans to return to the music industry.

Following a string of recent reports that claim she is currently working on her tenth studio album, Spears took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to shut down the rumors.

“Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!” Spears wrote. “They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!”

The reports claimed that Spears was planning to collaborate with Julia Michaels and Charli XCX on her first album since 2016’s Glory.

Britney Spears. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

“I Write For Fun”

Spears also described herself as a “ghostwriter” in her latest Instagram statement, which was posted alongside Guido Reni's painting Salome Bearing the Head of St John the Baptist.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people,” she continued. “For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years ... and I honestly enjoy it that way.”

Meanwhile, Spears also denied claims that her recent best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me, had been released without her permission.

Britney Spears performs onstage. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY,” she wrote. “That’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed.”

“My Music Career Is Not My Focus”

Spears released her newest single “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am in Jul. 2023, and was featured on the Sir Elton John duet “Hold Me Closer” in the summer of 2022.

However, Spears made clear in her The Woman in Me memoir that new music is not currently her priority.

“Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment,” she wrote. “It's time for me not to be someone who other people want; it's time to actually find myself.”