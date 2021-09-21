Britney Spears Is Back On Instagram After Deactivating Her Account & Fans Are Concerned

Just six days after deactivating her Instagram account, Britney Spears is back. On Monday, Sept. 20, the pop star shared two photos to her grid, which she claimed were from her weekend in Palm Springs with fiancé Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh*t ... FIANCÉ,” she captioned the post, which featured two photos of her with long blonde hair and a peasant-style crop top. “I still can’t believe it!!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!!”

Spears’ followers were immediately skeptical of the photos — especially since the “Toxic” singer appeared to have an entirely different haircut and color than she did when she shared her engagement news on Sept. 12. “What happened to the red in your hair?” Instagram user @irlrosie commented, referring to the dark streaks that were present when Spears showed off her 4-karat diamond sparkler on social media less than two weeks ago. “WHAT IS HAPPENING THESE ARE PHOTOS FROM 2 YEARS AGO?” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Spears’ fans detected strange activity on her account. Over the last several months, the singer’s followers questioned whether she had been backlogging content and if she was even running her own Instagram. Fans still don’t have solid answers, but the pop star’s caption seems to suggest that these photos were taken recently. “Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions,” she wrote. The post was quickly followed by two of Spears’ infamous dancing videos, which only raised more concerns.

In the first clip, which Spears admitted was from July, she danced to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” But in the caption of the second video, which was set to Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” Spears offered a much-needed explanation about the missing red hair dye that her followers were so concerned about. “My red dye came out in the shower and it looked like a crime scene,” she wrote after gushing over the smell of her new Glade carpet cleaner.

In the comments, several fans called the video “sus” and questioned everything from the length of Spears’ hair to the absence of her new ring. “Where’s the engagement ring?” Instagram user @sarahannemoch wrote. “Washable Red hair dye? Something seems off here.” Another fan, who claimed to be a cosmetologist, said that red hair dye simply “doesn’t rinse out in a few days.” Others asked whoever is posting from Spears’ account to give her back control ASAP. “Literally no one is buying this,” Instagram user @d_ocasio_ wrote.

Spears announced that she would be temporarily deactivating her Instagram account on Sept. 14, just two days after sharing the news of her engagement with fans. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!” she tweeted on Sept. 14. “I’ll be back soon.” A Page Six insider said that by deactivating her account, Spears was trying to send a message ahead of her next conservatorship hearing on Sept. 29. “She’s happy and in a great place,” the source said. “And silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”