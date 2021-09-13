This week has been eventful, to say the least. In the midst of New York Fashion Week and MTV’s Video Music Awards, Britney Spears shared a very exciting update on her Instagram: She is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In the video announcement, Spears is seen showing off her beautiful engagement ring with a red-tipped French manicure. If red tips haven’t been on your radar when thinking of engagement manicures, they probably should be now. She’s also seen wearing matching red tips peeking out from beneath her usual bright blonde hair — because you can never go wrong with any type of color coordination.

Fans and other celebs have been sending their love to the pop star. “Congratulations love!! 😍 So happy for you! Welcome to the club! 👰🏼💍,” comments Paris Hilton. Designer Christian Siriano commented with a bunch of flame emojis. Others are offering some advice to protect her finances. “Make him sign a prenup,” writes Octavia Spencer. The comment alone has gathered over 40,000 likes.

Fans are super protective of Spears, given her current situation with her conservatorship. But Asghari isn’t taking the concerns too personally and is having some fun with it. After posting his own engagement photo (and a better look at Spears’ engagement French manicure), Asghari playfully responded to Spencer’s comment and fan’s concerns over Spears’ funds. “Thank you, everyone, who is concerned about The prenup!” he writes on his IG stories. “Of course we’re getting iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Whatever the couple decides, fans everywhere are happy that Spears is finally getting to take control of her life back and getting the happy ending she deserves. Many congrats to the happy couple.