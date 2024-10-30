Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are calling it quits, multiple sources have claimed to People. The couple, who began dating in 2021, have reportedly split after three years together, ending their engagement.

The pair first got together while working on Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, and reportedly got engaged two years later in October 2023.

Hours before news of the split broke, Tatum posted an Instagram Story about his and Kravitz’s upcoming film, Alpha Gang. The reported breakup also comes after Kravtiz was spotted without her engagement ring during an outing with her Big Little Lies co-star, Shailene Woodley, per the Daily Mail.

On Oct. 6, Tatum and Kravitz were also seen enjoying a date night in Brooklyn, NYC, where they attended a performance of the stage production Picture Day. Speaking to People, a source claimed the couple looked “cozy and cute together,” adding, “Channing and Zoë held hands and looked very comfortable together and settled into their relationship.”

Kravitz recently spoke about her and Tatum’s “love language,” telling People in August that a shared passion for art bonds them as a couple. “It's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she said.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Tatum also recently discussed working with Kravitz. “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable,” he told People in July.

Zoë & Channing’s Relationship

While the couple were generally tight-lipped about their dating life, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum in a 2022 interview with GQ.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told the outlet. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

That same year, Tatum also briefly discussed the pair’s relationship in an interview with Variety, describing Kravitz as a “perfectionist in the best possible way.”

Before becoming an item in 2021, both Tatum and Kravitz had been married before. In 2019, Kravitz tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman, before filing for divorce just over a year later in December 2020.

Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, announced their separation in 2018, and finalized their divorce in 2019.