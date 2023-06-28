Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family just got bigger! The model and Grammy winner welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on June 19 and announced Wren Alexander Stephens’ birth on Wednesday, June 28 in an Instagram post. Teigen wrote that she had always wanted to have four children, and had looked into having a baby via surrogate after losing her son Jack in 2020.

At one point early in her surrogacy journey, she decided she wanted to “try to carry just one more time,” restarting the IVF process. She became pregnant and welcomed her daughter Esti in early 2023. Around the same time, Legend and Teigen met Alexandra, who was a surrogate for their baby boy. The cookbook author noted that they chose their son’s middle name in honor of their “most incredible, loving, compassionate” surrogate. “We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” she wrote.

Wren’s birth comes months after welcoming Esti on January 13. Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

More to come...