John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s New Baby Has Arrived: “What A Blessed Day”

The signs were there that Chrissy Teigen was getting ready to deliver her latest child with husband John Legend: On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the model polled her Twitter followers to find out how much “waxing down there while pregnant” would hurt. When one fan responded, “Why even bother,” Teigen wrote she was “trying to do the doctors a solid.”

Just two days later, on Jan. 13, she and Legend welcomed their new baby. The proud dad was the first to share their family’s happy update; he announced their new addition that evening while performing a private concert, per People. Explaining that they’d had “the little baby this morning,” Legend said he “didn’t get a lot of sleep.” Still, the 12-time Grammy winner told attendees he felt “energized.” “What a blessed day,” he said.

The couple has yet to reveal the new baby’s name or first photos. The little one joins older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and is their rainbow baby, coming more than two years after Teigen and Legend suffered the loss of their son Jack before his birth. Teigen waited until Aug. 3 to announce her latest pregnancy, explaining in an Instagram caption that she was “too nervous” to do so before then.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen hinted at plans to give birth by cesarean section in her Jan. 11 Twitter thread about waxing while pregnant. After an OB-GYN — Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible — weighed in to warn against pubic hair removal, Teigen asked, “What about c section though? Wouldn’t a cut through there make for ingrowns ect [sic]? I trust whatever you say of course!” She told another follower she’d “never had” a C-section before and later joked it was turning into “a knives out mystery.”

The Cravings author has yet to report back about how it all played out, but information about her and Legend’s youngest and her delivery are likely forthcoming. Fans have followed so much of the journey already, including Teigen’s IVF experience, and they’ll be eager to hear about the transition to a family of five.