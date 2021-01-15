Bling Empire Star Christine Chiu Was Almost On RHOBH

Christine Chiu may not have ended up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (remember those 2014 rumors?), but she did eventually make it to the reality TV arena. She's among the very rich cast of Netflix's Bling Empire, which features a wealthy group of Asian friends in L.A. Here's everything to know about the socialite before the show's premiere.

Christine's Husband

Christine is married to Dr. Gabriel Chiu, and together, they run Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, a private practice that serves many Hollywood directors, producers, and studio execs, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the practice's website, Dr. Chiu is a board-certified surgeon who specializes in the art of plastic and reconstructive surgery. He and Christine have a two-year-old son, Gabriel Jr., and in Bling Empire they discuss the possibility of having a second child.

Christine's Instagram

Christine's Instagram could easily be a collection of magazine centerfolds. She collects couture fashion and loves getting creative with photoshoots to model her luxury wardrobe. Before the pandemic, she regularly attended fashion weeks in Paris and around the world, eager to find new and unique pieces. “I used to just purchase pretty things, now I try to buy things that have meaning,” she told Women's Wear Daily, referring to a gold, house-shaped garment she purchased from the 2019 Fall Christian Dior show. “When else could I say, ‘I bought the house of Dior and it’s sitting in my closet?”

When she's not posting about the dozens of looks she's collected over the years (there are some she still hasn't worn, according to Harper's Bazaar), Christine shares photos of her son, "Baby G," (also in designer wear), Dr. Chiu, and their philanthropy work. Which brings us to...

Christine's Philanthropy

"I've always ascribed to the old adage that to whom much is given, much is expected," Christine told Women.com in 2019. "It is not only our duty and responsibility, but it's also in our interest to ensure the continuation of resources for our community development and better yet, to enhance the community for our next generation." According to THR, she serves on 27 boards in the Beverly Hills area including UNICEF's Chinese Children's Initiative, and in 2019, she and her husband worked with Prince Charles to open The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in East Ayrshire, Scotland. The program provides the area, which has a high unemployment rate, with holistic health and wellness services that aim to address depression, obesity, and women's health issues, among other concerns.

Christine told Women.com that in the future, she hopes to expand her philanthropic relationship with Prince Charles in a project that combines her "passion for the artistry and craftsmanship of dress-making" with education and employment to those who need it.