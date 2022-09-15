Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston’s Latest Friends Revival Is Everything

As of late, there has been plenty of Friends nostalgia for fans to get their teeth into. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer recently shared a hilarious online exchange. And now, Courteney Cox has gotten involved in her own unique way. The actor, who famously portrayed Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, revived Friends for a sweet — not to mention, clever — Instagram video.

The clip begins with Cox opening a promo gift hamper she’s received from Aniston, celebrating the launch of her latest LolaVie hair care products. Ever the supportive pal, Cox says: “I love Lolavie.” And the uplifting gesture went both ways, as Aniston supported Cox’s Homecourt lifestyle brand by including a candle from the collection.

But the video only gets better from there. A coy Cox asks aloud: “How did we become these entrepreneurs? How did we know about this stuff?” This then segues into a Friends video montage, showing a scene whereby Aniston’s character Rachel Green accuses Ross Geller (Schwimmer) of being jealous of her hair. Meanwhile, Cox’s love of all things home and living is represented with a clip of Monica famously using a mini hoover to clean her larger hoover.

The post was captioned “Life imitates art,” and we must admit, it was a genius marketing moment. Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay in the series, commented: “I never put that together,” referencing the relationship between the characters’ on-screen quirks and the actors’ business ventures IRL.

It’s been 28 years since Friends first aired, yet these ladies remain as tight as ever. We love to see it.