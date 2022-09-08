As fans of the rapper know all too well, Kayne West is not one to hold back his opinions on social media. In March 2022, the Grammy-winner was temporarily suspended from Instagram following a string of controversial comments, and later used the platform to air his dirty laundry amid his highly-publicised split from Kim Kardashian. More recently, West appeared to take aim at the beloved ‘90s sitcom Friends, prompting star of the show Courteney Cox to respond in an epic way.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Sept. 6, the rapper addressed some of his past social media comments, claiming that he wasn’t actually behind all of them. “I know you guys gonna be disappointed, but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said, ‘Friends wasn’t funny either.’ But I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that,” he wrote.

Cox, who played the character of Monica Geller on Friends, hit back at West’s comments with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram Reel. In the social media clip, the actor can be seen scrolling through Instagram as she listens to the rapper’s 2008 track “Heartless.” Cox then stumbles upon West’s “Friends wasn’t funny” reference, just as the musician’s line “how could you be so heartless?” plays in the background. A visibly disappointed Cox then proceeds to turn off her speaker, before storming out of the room. The amusing post was captioned: “I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny.”

Fans of the Scream star were quick to praise her response, with one user calling the Instagram post “incredible.” Another viewer joked: “I love Friends as much as Kanye loves Kanye.” While one fan wrote: “Monica knew the assignment.”