Spencer Pratt Reveals Why Lisa Kudrow Is The “Rudest” Celeb He Has Met

While getting quizzed about his rudest celebrity interactions of all time on TikTok, The Hills’ Spencer Pratt shocked scores of Friends fans when he singled out Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom. “Oh, that’s easy — Phoebe from Friends,” he said, responding to a fan’s question on TikTok about the rudest encounter he’s ever had with a star. “Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”

Interestingly, The Real Housewives of New York star and TV host Bethenny Frankel chimed in via the comments section. ”That’s crazy,” she wrote. “She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience, also.” Later, Pratt offered to spill the beans if one million people watched the clip, and once this figure was swiftly surpassed, the reality star dished the dirt.

“The year was 2009 and Heidi [Montag, Pratt’s wife] and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no-one wanted us there,” he said, setting the scene. “It was almost like we were filming for Punk’d and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar. As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Lisa] approaches, which was a little shocking as no-one had spoken to us at all at the party.”

Pratt then alleges that Kudrow told Montag “right in front of me, that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder [her].” He also claims Kudrow remarked that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”

“Heidi waits to see if this is a joke, maybe this is a bit, a skit — maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party, but no laughs,” he remarked. “She [Lisa] just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”

Friends fans were quick to respond, with many of them jokingly asking Pratt if he was sure he didn’t bump into Phoebe’s “evil twin” Ursula Buffay, instead. Pratt addressed the possibility in a follow-up video, joining in with the gag.

Bustle has reached out to representatives of Lisa Kudrow for comment