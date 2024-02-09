Dakota Johnson would rather forget her time on The Office.

Fans of the sitcom, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, might recall that Johnson played an accountant in the show’s final episode, who was hired by Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) to replace Kevin (Brian Baumgartner).

The actor discussed her brief role on the Jan. 7 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, and said filming The Office was “honestly the worst time of my life.”

Dakota Johnson in The Office. NBC / PEACOCK/ 'The Office'

Dakota Loves The Office “So Much”

Admitting that she loves the sitcom “so much,” Johnson added that she jumped at the opportunity to appear in the finale.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’” she continued. “I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f****** show.”

Host Seth Meyers then asked if The Office cast was “super sad” while filming the final-ever episode. “They were sad,” Johnson replied. “And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.”

The cast of The Office. Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Some people didn’t speak to each other,” she continued. “I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f***. I was like, in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

The Office Spinoff That Never Was

Johnson disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that her role in The Office finale was supposed to kickstart a spinoff of the beloved series.

“If everything else just falls away, maybe you’ll find me in that Office spinoff that no one wants to watch,” she shared. “I have found that when something is successful, even when there’s nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of the story. Sometimes things need to end when they’re supposed to end.”