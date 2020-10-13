There have been numerous reports that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette will be unusual, but that's not likely to throw off Bachelorette contestant Demar. A 26-year-old spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Arizona, Demar is used to literally rolling with whatever life has to throw at him. His willingness to adapt is going to be important this season, as Clare is rumored to be replaced by Tayshia Adams early on in the season after she reportedly leaves the show to pursue one of her contestants exclusively (ABC has not officially commented on any of these rumors).

Regardless of what happens, host Chris Harrison had only good things to say about Demar, which seems to bode well for him. "He's a good dude," Harrison said in a "Meet the Men of Season 16" video on Sept. 29. "He's a great hype man. He's the kind of guy you want in your corner." While Harrison acknowledged that 26 is pretty young for Clare, he said that Demar is someone who "plays out of the box" and is "very mature" for his age. "He will be a Bachelor Nation fan favorite," Harrison predicted.

With that glowing endorsement, Harrison could be hinting that Demar will be around for a while, making now the perfect time to get to know the spin instructor better.

Who is Demar from The Bachelorette?

Per Demar's LinkedIn page, he graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in exercise and wellness and a minor in business administration. As a cycling instructor, he's worked at CycleStar and The Madison Improvement Club, and is a certified personal trainer. He's also now a program director for a gym, according to an Oct. 12 Instagram post.

When it comes to love, Demar is looking for someone who "will appreciate his appetite for success," according to his ABC bio. As an only child, he wants to find someone who will both "join him and his mom on their Starbucks coffee dates" and then "get in on the action when he shoots hoops with his dad."

What is Demar's Instagram?

According to Demar's Instagram, his gym seems to be open once again, and you can find older photos of his students having a genuinely good time at his workout sessions. Demar also appears to be a signed model under the FORD/Robert Black Agency, which represents a long list of actors and influencers, and you can see some of his photoshoots on his page.

What are Demar's hobbies?

Per his bio, Demar loves meeting new people, exploring local restaurants, and sipping on fresh cocktails. When he's not on the bike, he dreams of becoming a DJ on the Las Vegas Strip, and also writes poetry in his spare time. Though he's never been skiing or snowboarding, he's open to the idea, citing Denver as his favorite city. He also loves a good glass of cabernet sauvignon.

Does Demar find love on The Bachelorette?

The various rumors would suggest that no, Demar does not end up with Clare. But maybe there's hope for him and Tayshia, if the swap does end up happening? It's an unprecedented season all around, but regardless of any adversity, Demar is clearly someone who knows how to just keep spinning.