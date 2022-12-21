This Derry Girls & Real Housewives Crossover Is Beyond Wholesome

Derry Girls may be well and truly over (yes, we’re still recovering) but that doesn’t mean we still don’t get a mini reunion here and there. In fact it was just earlier this month, to the delight of fans, that Nicola Coughlan shared a photo of her hanging out with Derry Girls’ co-stars Louisa Harland and Siobhán McSweeney on Instagram. However, whoever thought a Derry Girl would stage their own IRL crossover with the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills? Not us, that’s for sure. But that’s exactly what Coughlan did when she bumped into RHOBH star Sutton Stracke during a recent trip to New York City.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, the Bridgerton actor shared a collection of highlights from her time in New York, but eagle-eyed fans spotted that in one of these photos, a familiar face from reality television was embracing Coughlan. In the caption, the actor quoted a RHOBH moment, with: “Thank you @suttonstracke. When I shouted at you ‘Jealous of what?!’ You responded ‘your ugly leather shoes.’”

Stracke replied: “How lucky was I to randomly jump out of my car and join the crowd not knowing I was going to get to meet you!! My daughter @porterstracke and I are obsessed with you!!” We do love a wholesome moment.

Whilst we’re still waiting for Bridgerton Season 3 to drop, the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to be released sometime in 2023 but after a pretty tense Season 12, question marks remain over who will be returning to the cast and filming is currently paused. In a recent interview with People, Stracke said, “‘I think that we had a tough season and it got really, really dark. And so maybe it needed to have a minute so that the sun can come in.”

As for Coughlan, along with Bridgerton, she’s also starring in the upcoming female-led comedy Seize Them!, alongside Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.