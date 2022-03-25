8 Key Differences Between Apple TV’s Pachinko Series & The Book

Get excited because another Korean drama is upon us, and this time, it’s the highly anticipated adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel, Pachinko. The new Apple TV+ series premieres March 25 with its first three episodes, and it’s a sweeping and harrowing tale of one Korean family’s journey through the Japanese occupation. It follows the life of Sunja (played by Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung), a Zainichi (ethnic Korean) who moved to Japan. The eight-episode series tells Sunja’s story of a forbidden romance, immigration, motherhood, and more.

Of course, tweaks from book-to-series are to be expected, especially when adapting a novel of this magnitude; it’s 490 pages divided into three parts spanning eight decades. (The series is also similarly massive, with 637 cast members and a budget similar to The Crown’s, which reportedly nets at $13 million per episode.) For starters, the most obvious difference is the English-language novel will be told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English. Here are seven more differences between the source material and the Apple TV+ series. Warning: This post is filled with spoilers.

Sunja’s Story Isn’t Told The Same Way

Courtesy of Apple

Perhaps the biggest difference fans of the book will notice is the format. The series, set in 1989, tells Sunja’s story in flashback format, jumping between her life as a 74-year-old grandmother to her early years in Busan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.

It’s a diversion from its source material, which develops chronologically over a long stretch of time, even opening with Sunja’s father’s childhood. The book is also divided into three parts, following Sunja’s childhood to her teenage years and marriage, her life as a mother in Osaka, and her later years as a grandmother.

Speaking about the new format, showrunner Soo Hugh told Time, “The greatest thing about film and TV is playing with time.” She added, “All of a sudden, when we moved things around, the show became a thesis statement of, How do you have a conversation with the past? How do you, from the past’s point of view, leave something indelible for the future?”

Solomon Isn’t As Visible And Driven

Because the Pachinko show is set in its present-day of 1989, a younger character gets a bigger story arc than in the book: Sunja’s grandson Solomon (played by Jin Ha of Love Life). In the series, Solomon guns for a promotion to vice president at a New York bank by offering to close a difficult deal stumping his office’s Japan branch. And viewers watch him try to convince an elderly Korean woman to sell the property to secure his promotion. The series follows Solomon as he navigates the discrimination Koreans face in Japan, pines for a former flame, and contends with his family’s history, particularly his father’s pachinko (a pinball-like machine) parlor business.

In the book, however, Solomon isn’t a major character, and he’s definitely not that self-assured, having only been out of college for a year. In fact, it’s only after he goes back to Japan that he learns about this property deal handled by his boss. Until he’s asked to help, his role is mostly relegated to taking down meeting minutes.

The Fisherman Doesn’t Get Arrested

Scenes portraying resistance against Japanese rule are some of the more emotional scenes in the series. They were also created entirely for Apple TV+. In one of Sunja’s flashbacks in Episode 1, one of the lodgers at her family’s boarding house is hunted by the police after drunkenly spewing negative comments about Japan’s rule in Korea. Though he escapes after a young Sunja advises him to leave the house, by the end of the episode, he gets arrested and begins singing in Korean as a form of resistance.

While there were fishermen brothers residing at the boarding house who became friendly with a teenage Sunja, none of that happened in the book.

Solomon Has New Officemates

Courtesy of Apple

Solomon’s officemate Naomi (played by Anna Sawai, a former member of the J-pop group FAKY) and boss Tom Andrews (Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson) are entirely new characters created for streaming.

In the book, Solomon’s boss is a Japanese named Kazu who takes Solomon — his “young Jedi” — under his wing and invites him to monthly poker games. Kazu later fires Solomon after using his connections.

Solomon Has A Girlfriend

Courtesy of Apple

Solomon is single in the series and still pining for his teenage love, Hana, but in the book, Solomon is in a serious relationship with his college girlfriend, Phoebe, a Korean-American. She even moves to Japan with him and meets his clan. Though they were initially thinking of getting married, they eventually break up after a few months because she wants to go back to the U.S. and he could not.

Hansu And Sunja’s Meeting Goes Differently

In an Episode 1 flashback, a 16-year-old Sunja (played by Minha Kim) catches the eye of fish broker Hansu (Lee Minho), but they don’t speak until Hansu apprehends a fisherman for selling her food that doesn’t pass quality control.

In the book, Hansu is more aggressive and cares more about Sunja’s relationship status than the quality of fish. At first, he ogles openly, scandalizing some of the elderly sellers at the market. One even comments how Hansu is old enough to be Sunja’s father. Hansu then trails her on multiple occasions, asking her about home and why she isn’t married. In both instances, Sunja doesn’t respond.

Hansu Is Way More Forward — Albeit Confusing

In another flashback, Hansu and Sunja strike up a friendship after he saves her from an attempted assault. After that, they regularly meet in secret at the cove and develop a romance.

In the book, Hansu seems a little more cunning in his advances. At first, he tells Sunja to call him “oppa,” the Korean term for an older brother, and promises to be her “elder brother and friend.” But in the same conversation, he also tells her how he’s wanted to be with her for a long time. This goes on for three months before they become intimate.

Sunja Doesn’t Help Solomon Close The Deal

After failing to convince the elderly woman to sell her property, Solomon enlists the help of his grandmother in Episode 3. All three even have a stirring conversation over a meal when they visit the landowner in Tokyo. It’s a pivotal scene that highlights the struggles of each character and the disconnect between generations.

That’s not how it went down in the book, though. In fact, it’s not even Sunja who Solomon runs to for help with the property owner, but his dad, Mozasu (Soji Arai). Through Mozasu, she sells, but when something happens to her, his reputation as a pachinko man proves detrimental to Solomon in the end.