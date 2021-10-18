Michelle’s Bachelorette Season Reportedly Ends With A Proposal

Potential spoilers and speculation ahead for Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season. Following seven months of anticipation, Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season has finally arrived. Which means it’s time to start speculating about who she’ll choose as her final rose winner — and if she’ll get engaged.

So far, we know at least one man who she definitely doesn’t pick. The big secret about the next phase of the franchise is essentially out of the bag at this point, as it’s been widely reported that Clayton Echard — an upcoming contestant from Michelle’s season — will be the next Bachelor (though ABC has yet to confirm). We can, however, expect the former pro football player to make it far in the season, given that the Bachelor is usually chosen from the final four men and he’ll have to go last long enough for fans to be invested in his search for love.

According to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, Michelle does indeed get engaged. He’s also reported her purported winner, but we won’t spoil it here. Beyond that, there haven’t been many clues about how Michelle’s season ends. Unlike the preceding lead Katie Thurston, Michelle has avoided accidentally dropping any spoilers or red herrings on social media. In fact, her Instagram feed was silent between mid-July and September, when she returned to her feed to post a promo for her season.

The trailer for the show also doesn’t provide any clues about who Michelle picks or if she gets engaged. It’s not until the closing seconds of her season’s promo that we see Michelle standing with a single rose on a platform at what is presumably the final ceremony. Obviously this doesn’t tell us who she chooses or confirm that she ends up accepting a proposal, but it at least means that she follows through to the end of her journey.

When Michelle was first announced as a future Bachelorette during Matt James’ After The Final Rose special, she did affirm her faith in being able to find a life partner on the show. “I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started,” she said.

Michelle’s Bachelorette season premieres on Oct. 19.