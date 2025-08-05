And just like that, the Sex and the City family has expanded in an unexpected way. Ella Stiller, the daughter of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, joined And Just Like That on the Season 3 episode “Better Than Sex.” And not only does she play one of the most shocking roles imaginable, but her character has a surprising connection to her own family.

Stiller plays Mia, a hair stylist-in-training who winds up getting pregnant by Brady (Niall Cunningham), the son of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). Brady drops this bomb on his parents early in the episode, saying they only “hooked up” a few times and found out she was pregnant after running into her on the street.

Miranda, who isn’t fond of the “gray area” around whether she’s actually going to be a grandma, meets Mia by pretending to be a client at her hair salon before revealing her true identity. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well, but it opens up the possibility of Mia forging a connection with the family of her baby’s father.

Mia having Brady’s child could be a full-circle moment for Stiller, whose role has a strange yet sentimental connection to her grandmother Anne Meara, who married Jerry Stiller in the early 1950s and welcomed Ben in 1965. The late actor starred in films like Night at the Museum alongside her son and Sex and the City.

How Is Ella’s Role Linked To Her Grandmother?

On the last two seasons of Sex and the City, Meara guest-starred as Steve’s mom, Mary Brady, who of course became Miranda’s mother-in-law when she married him, and Brady’s grandmother when he was born.

Now, with Stiller playing Brady’s hook-up and baby mama, she’s reconnected to her grandmother through her onscreen family lineage. Unless things severely change in the series finale, it doesn’t seem like Mia has any intention to marry Brady, meaning she likely won’t end up becoming Mary’s granddaughter-in-law. But regardless, she’s now connected to the Brady family.