Having starred in the likes of A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns, and the forthcoming thriller Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt has been one of the busiest women in Hollywood over the last decade. However, the actor has revealed she is taking a break from her craft to spend more time with her two young children.

Blunt, who is married to fellow actor John Krasinski with whom she shares two daughters, opened up about her break from acting during a July 2023 appearance on the Table for Two podcast. When asked by host Bruce Bozzi how she balances her acting career and being a mother, Blunt responded: “Not always well, you know. It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to explain that having “worked quite a bit last year,” she wants to be around to catch the “cornerstones to their day that is so important when they’re little.” Blunt continued: “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up?’ ‘Will you take me to school?’ ‘Will you pick me up?’ ‘Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them. For a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

During her Table for Two interview, Blunt also touched upon the “guilt” some mothers feel about “god-forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother.” She concluded: “I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As mentioned, Blunt shares two children with her husband of 13 years, Krasinski. The couple first met in 2008 and tied the knot two years later in 2010. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Hazel, in 2014, and announced the birth of their second daughter, Violet, in 2016.