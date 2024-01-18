Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have revealed their true feelings about that surprise Golden Wedding proposal.

The Golden Bachelor stars tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4 at the La Quinta Resort & Club close to Palm Springs.

Much to fans’ surprise, Bachelor in Paradise alums Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell got engaged during the live nuptials, briefly diverting attention away from the happy couple.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” Brayden said during the proposal. “And I have no doubt that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Christina and Brayden at the Golden Wedding. Disney/James Clark

Gerry & Theresa Speak Out

Gerry and Theresa shared their honest opinions about the proposal on the Jan. 15 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, revealing that Brayden had called them ahead of the ceremony.

“I heard a couple of comments from people saying that was inappropriate or why steal the spotlight from the wedding,” Gerry told hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. “Brayden called me and he was very sincere and earnest about the request.”

Theresa concurred, adding that the engagement “didn’t interfere with our wedding” as it occurred ahead of their arrival.

Theresa Nist, Susan Noles, and Gerry Turner. Disney/John & Joseph Photography

“I Told Him To Go For It”

“It was completely different than if they did it during the ceremony,” Theresa continued. “It was just so cute; I loved getting to watch it. It was great. I say live and let live. The more love the merrier!”

During their first podcast interview as a married couple, Gerry added that, while he was happy for the proposal to go ahead, he needed Theresa’s permission beforehand.

“He was earnest about the question,” the Golden Bachelor continued. “I told him that I would call Theresa and she said yes, so I buzzed him back quickly and I told him to go for it.”

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers at the Golden Wedding. Disney/James Clark

Gerry concluded that Brayden’s live proposal only added to the overall excitement, concluding: “It was really well thought out and well put together day.”

Christina later took to Instagram to thank Gerry and Theresa for “giving Brayden (my FIANCÉ) their blessing to propose to me on their special night!”

In his own Instagram post celebrating the engagement, Brayden wrote: “From the first moment I met Christina I knew that I had found my person .. I’m so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life with her