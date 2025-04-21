Love triangles are a hallmark of the teen drama. But no romantic quandary has achieved quite as much staying power as the debate over Rory’s boyfriends on Gilmore Girls.

Even 25 years after the beloved series made its debut, your preference for Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), Dean (Jared Padalecki), or Logan (Matt Czuchry) can be as revealing as your birth chart — and generate just as much conversation with friends and strangers alike.

But where does series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino stand on the issue? She weighed in with her husband and longtime creative partner, Daniel Palladino, while promoting their new Prime Video series, Étoile.

So... Jess, Dean, Or Logan?

While chatting with E!, Sherman-Palladino said that instead of choosing the perfect partner for Rory — first love Dean, brooding Jess, or affluent Logan — she was simply “Team Rory.”

“What she wants, she can have,” the prolific TV creator explained.

For her husband, who was an executive producer on Gilmore Girls, it sounds like picking a favorite love interest could be akin to picking a favorite child.

“We kind of feel like we raised them young. They were young, young, young men,” Palladino said, later adding that the couple equally loves Padalecki, Ventimiglia, and Czuchry. “They’re all very, very different and we work on team all three.”

A Long-Running Dilemma

This isn’t the first time the Gilmore Girls creator has been asked to weigh in on the boyfriend debate. In 2016 — just in time for the four-part revival, A Year in the Life — Sherman-Palladino told Time that while she didn’t “begrudge” people picking their favorite beau, they were just a “small part” of Rory’s journey.

“I don’t see people debating ‘What newspaper is Rory’s working for?’ ‘Did she win a Pulitzer yet?’ It’s all about Dean and Jess,” she said. “Dean was 16 years old when they dated. Everybody should go back and think about their boyfriend at 16 and then reevaluate whether that should be the focus of the conversation.”

While they may be ready to move on from some threads in the ever-flowing Gilmore Girls discourse, the Palladinos are still touched to see fans’ passion for the show, even decades after its premiere.

“A lot of what TV writers end up doing becomes very disposable, kind of forgettable,” Palladino recently told Bustle. “Years later, we’re extremely fortunate that Gilmore Girls is still something that is so important to people.”