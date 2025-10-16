The Golden Bachelor started out as a novel and wholesome experience for fans when the spinoff began airing in September 2023. It’s since become apparent that there’s no age cutoff for the franchise’s usual petty dramas and shady back-and-forths. Bachelor Nation got a reminder when former lead Gerry Turner made eyebrow-raising comments about his ex-wife, Theresa Nist, while promoting his upcoming memoir, and she seemed to clap back in a TikTok made with second-place finisher Leslie Fhima.

Theresa And Leslie’s “Redo” Request

The latest drama started after Us Weekly published an interview about Turner’s upcoming memoir, Golden Years: What I’ve Learned From Love, Loss, and Reality TV, on Oct. 13. In it, Turner told the magazine that Nist “should be worried” about what he wrote about their time together.

On Oct. 16, Fhima posted a TikTok she and Nist made together that may reveal their thoughts on the matter. “To be honest, I don’t know what happened, but we need a redo,” the two Golden Bachelor finalists lip-synced together.

The two women’s strong friendship has outlasted both of their relationships with Turner after being forged during The Golden Bachelor Season 1. Their bond withstood Fhima’s difficult breakup with Turner in the finale, and she even attended Turner and Nist’s wedding less than six months later.

“At our age, we have to celebrate love,” Fhima told former castmate Kathy Swarts during the wedding special. “And I was very good friends with Theresa. We supported each other through that whole time at the house, and all the way through this journey.”

The support and reunions have continued since then, including when Fhima hosted Nist in Minnesota after her divorce was finalized in June 2024.

A Golden Retelling

Turner’s Golden Bachelor relationships and short-lived marriage to Nist have been back in the spotlight since he announced his memoir in May. “I’m thrilled to be sharing my full story, thrilled to show I am defined by more than the Golden Bachelor,” he wrote, in part, on Instagram on May 8. “I hope reading this book is an uplifting experience for all of you.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, he said he felt he took “the brunt of the situation” after he and Nist announced they were divorcing in April 2024. “Quite honestly, there were some perceptions that I wanted to put on the right track,” Turner said. “The question was constantly, ‘Why are they getting divorced so quickly?’ And I was, I believe, made out to be a villain.”

He did, however, say that he wishes Nist well and is glad she and Fhima remain close. “I’m happy for both of them that they are friends like that,” he said.