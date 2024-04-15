Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Speaks Out For The First Time Since Divorce News

Three months after getting married in a televised wedding, the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and his winner, Theresa Nist, are planning to divorce. Now, Nist is speaking out for the first time after their announcement, posting an emotional letter to Instagram on April 15.

Nist shared an image with Dr. Seuss’ quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” signaling the tone of her letter, which she started by thanking fans for their love and support. “You are all such wonderful human beings,” she wrote. “It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me... you are all so kind to do so.”

She then addressed fans who felt let down by the split. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness,” she wrote. “Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Nist reflected on her and Turner’s relationship, and The Golden Bachelor as a whole, calling it “one of the most incredible experiences” in her life. “I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she said. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist of The Golden Bachelor during “The Golden Wedding.” Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Turner and Nist announced their divorce in a joint interview on Good Morning America, attributing the decision to their living situation. After getting married, Turner lived at his Indiana lake house while Nist stayed in New Jersey, and they both had a hard time with the prospect of leaving their families to settle down in South Carolina as they had once proposed.

“We just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist said.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner added. “We look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

However, the two acknowledged that they still had feelings for each other. “I still love this person,” Turner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Nist ended her note by acknowledging the positives from the show, saying she has “incredible friends” in Turner’s family and her Golden Bachelor castmates, producers, and production crew, and leaving a message of encouragement to fans. “I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way,” she wrote. “Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.”