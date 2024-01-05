It was only a few months ago when Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor journey began with a show-stopping fashion moment: She exited her limo and slipped out of a slinky black robe to reveal her “birthday suit” underneath (which was, of course, nude lingerie).

The playful greeting made a strong first impression on Gerry. Now, the couple are getting married — and all eyes are on Theresa’s wedding dress, which promised to be a stylish, sartorial bookend to her Golden Bachelor experience.

Here’s everything to know about Theresa’s stunning gown, which made its debut during the Jan. 4 Golden Wedding special.

Badgley Mischka Is Theresa’s Dress Designer

As Theresa teased to People ahead of the big day, Badgley Mischka presented her with several “incredibly gorgeous gowns.”

Of course, anyone who’s ever watched Say Yes to the Dress (or been through the process themselves) will understand why Theresa said she was “overwhelmed” by the options in front of her.

She Had Some Help

Fortunately, Theresa had some sartorial support by way of her daughter, daughters-in-law, and Golden Bachelor friends Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.

“I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them,” Theresa told People. She said the ladies “unanimously” chose the winner: a sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and mermaid silhouette.

Disney/Eric McCandless

While Theresa didn’t share the exact details of the gown she chose, it looks similar to the Adalina dress from the designer’s website.

Theresa Had A Wedding Wardrobe Malfunction

During the ceremony, Golden Bachelor fans quickly noticed that the arm strap on Theresa’s dress had fallen apart.

Many called for someone to step in and fix the small wardrobe malfunction. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “You mean to tell me that we went to commercials and no one attempt[ed] to fix Theresa’s broken sleeve on her dress during that break?!!”

Looking Back

Since this is Theresa’s second wedding dress, she recently went down memory lane and shared her first on Instagram. She wore an ethereal long-sleeve, high-neck gown when she married her late husband, Billy, at age 18.

During the special, Theresa shared that her first wedding dress was “off the rack,” so being able to sport a designer gown for her Golden Wedding was certainly a meaningful milestone.