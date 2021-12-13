Celebrity
2022 Golden Globe Nominees: Netflix Leads Nominations
Squid Game, Netflix’s most-watched show ever, will take on HBO’s Succession in major categories.
The 2022 Golden Globe Awards may not be airing live on NBC this year, but they are still happening. The 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 13 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — with the help of Snoop Dogg — and what is usually an occasion of celebration could instead be an honor received with hesitation by this year’s nominees.
The Golden Globes were mired with controversy this past year after The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report revealing that there wasn’t a single Black journalist in the HFPA, the organization who votes for the Globes every year, and gave reports of members’ unethical behavior. Backlash was swift, with over 100 PR firms declaring they would cut off access to their celebrity clients until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change,” and actors like Tom Cruise returning awards they won throughout their career.
This year’s nominees look much more diverse than the 2021 awards show, seemingly in response to the controversy. Netflix’s Squid Game earned three nominations, including Best Television Series (Drama) and acting nods for O Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean phenomenon will be competing against HBO’s hit series Succession in three major drama categories. On the film side, the Will Smith-led King Richard landed three nominations, including Best Actor for Smith and Best Motion Picture (Drama), a category where award-winning Black-led films were snubbed completely in 2021.
Overall, Netflix dominated the nominations, with a whopping 27 nods in total over the film and TV categories. The streaming service received 17 nominations in the film categories, with their movie The Power of the Dog tying with Belfast as the most nominated film, earning seven nods each including Best Motion Picture (Drama). However, HBO and HBO Max beat Netflix on the TV side, garnering 15 nods for shows like Succession, the most nominated series which landed five noms.
The Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 9. However, there are no details on what the ceremony will look like. In May, NBC announced they wouldn’t air the Globes in 2022 because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” It’s unknown whether another network will air the show this year, or if the Globes will choose to live-stream a much simpler show online.
Movies
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard - Annette
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone - Cruella
- Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan - Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuge - Dune
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- A Hero (France, Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- The Power of the Dog
- Don’t Look Up
- Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Alexandre Displat - The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco - Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Be Alive” - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson (King Richard)
- “Dos Orugitas” - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” - Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman (Respect)
- “No Time to Die” - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
TV
Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Television Series — Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama
- Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski - The Good Stuff
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez - Pose
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Andie MacDowel - Maid
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su - Squid Game