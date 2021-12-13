The 2022 Golden Globe Awards may not be airing live on NBC this year, but they are still happening. The 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 13 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — with the help of Snoop Dogg — and what is usually an occasion of celebration could instead be an honor received with hesitation by this year’s nominees.

The Golden Globes were mired with controversy this past year after The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report revealing that there wasn’t a single Black journalist in the HFPA, the organization who votes for the Globes every year, and gave reports of members’ unethical behavior. Backlash was swift, with over 100 PR firms declaring they would cut off access to their celebrity clients until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change,” and actors like Tom Cruise returning awards they won throughout their career.

This year’s nominees look much more diverse than the 2021 awards show, seemingly in response to the controversy. Netflix’s Squid Game earned three nominations, including Best Television Series (Drama) and acting nods for O Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean phenomenon will be competing against HBO’s hit series Succession in three major drama categories. On the film side, the Will Smith-led King Richard landed three nominations, including Best Actor for Smith and Best Motion Picture (Drama), a category where award-winning Black-led films were snubbed completely in 2021.

Overall, Netflix dominated the nominations, with a whopping 27 nods in total over the film and TV categories. The streaming service received 17 nominations in the film categories, with their movie The Power of the Dog tying with Belfast as the most nominated film, earning seven nods each including Best Motion Picture (Drama). However, HBO and HBO Max beat Netflix on the TV side, garnering 15 nods for shows like Succession, the most nominated series which landed five noms.

The Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 9. However, there are no details on what the ceremony will look like. In May, NBC announced they wouldn’t air the Globes in 2022 because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” It’s unknown whether another network will air the show this year, or if the Globes will choose to live-stream a much simpler show online.

Movies

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Denis Villeneuge - Dune

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Displat - The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson (King Richard)

“Dos Orugitas” - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” - Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman (Respect)

“No Time to Die” - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

TV

Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Stuff

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez - Pose

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Andie MacDowel - Maid

Sarah Snook - Succession

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

