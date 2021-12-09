Succession is all about intrigue, familial politics, power, and, most of all, money. The HBO series focuses on the Roy family, with the patriarch appearing to be based on News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch. As Logan Roy grows older and his health fades, each of his four children competes for positions in the media empire their father built. Now in Season 3, with a fourth season planned and a potential fifth season wrapping things up, fans can’t get enough of the drama and its cliffhangers.

After two seasons, most of the actors in Succession began negotiating for more money, and HBO shelled out the bigger paychecks to keep the ratings and awards darling going. The top stars were all making good money from the beginning, but who earns the most now, and which member of the Roy clan is the wealthiest in real life?

What Is Brian Cox’s (Logan Roy) Net Worth?

Somewhat coincidentally, the richest character on Succession is portrayed by the richest actor in the cast. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Brian Cox’s net worth to be at $15 million. Cox appears to be one of only three stars on the show with a net worth of $10 million or more, and it makes sense that he’s as wealthy as he is, as he’s been earning money for his talents for a long time. Cox first began working steadily as an actor in the 1970s.

Succession may mark the actor’s biggest payday. For the first two seasons, the man who plays the power-hungry billionaire Logan Roy earned $200,000 per episode. When he signed on to do Season 3, Cox didn’t just score a raise, his fee more than doubled. Now, Cox pulls in somewhere between $400,000 and half a million dollars per episode.

What Is Alexander Skarsgård’s (Lukas Matsson) Net Worth?

Graeme Hunter/HBO

Only appearing in a few episodes of Season 3 so far, Alexander Skarsgård has certainly already left his mark on Succession. The Swedish actor brought some star power to the third season when he portrayed Lukas Matsson, and he probably earned a pretty penny doing so. The celeb was reportedly paid a whopping $275,000 per episode when he starred on True Blood, another popular HBO drama. He probably isn’t making that much this time around, and he doesn’t need to, as he’s already one of the richest people on the show with a net worth of $14 million.

What Is Alan Ruck’s (Connor Roy) Net Worth?

Macall B. Polay/HBO

It’s hard to believe that the man who got his big break playing the best friend in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is now one of the richest cast members of the most prestigious drama on TV in 2021. Alan Ruck has been working steadily for decades, and now he’s pulling in huge sums of money for playing Connor Roy, the eldest Roy son, though one who seems the least interested in the company. Ruck has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Like all of the actors playing Roy children, the oldest of the bunch enjoyed a huge per-episode salary bump when Season 3 kicked off, bringing home between $300,000 and $350,000 an episode, per THR.

What Is Kieran Culkin’s (Roman Roy) Net Worth?

Peter Kramer/HBO

It took more than a decade for Kieran Culkin to emerge from his older brother Macaulay’s shadow. His sibling achieved incredible fame at a very young age, and Kieran followed him into the craft of acting. While he was able to find some work, Succession marks his first major project, one which has helped him stand out on his own. Before Succession, the vast majority of Culkin’s roles were smaller or were featured in indie pictures. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Igby Goes Down, but that was a low-budget picture, so it didn’t mark a massive payday for him. Now, like his onscreen siblings, he’s collecting at least $300,000 per episode, or around $3 million for the third season. Celebrity Net Worth pegs his net worth at $5 million.

What Is Sarah Snook’s (Siobhan “Shiv” Roy) Net Worth?

Graeme Hunter/HBO

After years of working in her native Australia, Sarah Snook began appearing in American TV and films about half a decade ago. Since then, her career has been on a noticeable upswing, with Succession being just the latest major role that has helped catapult her to new levels of success and wealth. The only daughter in the Roy family, Snook’s Siobhan character differs from the rest in many ways. “Shive” is more charitable, just as Snook can be with her estimated $4 million net worth. Now making at least $300,000 per episode, she certainly has the money to give.

What Is Jeremy Strong’s (Kendall Roy) Net Worth?

Macall B. Polay/HBO

The most ruthlessly ambitious Roy child, Jeremy Strong’s Kendall is a complex character. Strong has become perhaps the standout star of Succession, and he’s quickly becoming a critical favorite — and a very rich man. For playing the middle child in the line of sons, Strong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. He now pulls in between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode, and with Season 3 comprising of nine episodes, he will earn another $3 million. This is on top of his current net worth, which Celebrity Net Worth lists at $4 million.

What Is Nicholas Braun’s (Greg Hirsch) Net Worth?

Macall B. Polay/ HBO

Unlike many of his co-stars, Nicholas Braun (commonly known as cousin Greg these days) didn’t have almost any notoriety before Succession began. He had dozens of acting credits to his name, but only a very few are film or TV titles that performed well. While the HBO series has certainly taken everyone featured in the cast to new heights, Braun’s career has improved the most because of his casting. Braun might not be a Roy child, but he appears to be collecting the same-sized paycheck as fellow actors Strong, Snook, Culkin, and Ruck at around $300,000 per episode.

What Is Hiam Abbass’ (Marcia Roy) Net Worth?

Zach Dilgard/HBO

Hiam Abbass landed what could be considered her big break in America after decades of being a respected talent in other countries. Born in Israel, Abbass spent years working primarily in the film medium in French, Israeli, Arab and U.K.-based productions. Now, she’s making a name for herself in the largest entertainment market in the world, and her bank account is sure to expand steadily thanks to her role as Marcia Roy, the wife of the media powerhouse. With a net worth of an estimated $2 million, per Taddler, Abbass also makes money from her role in Hulu’s Ramy.

What Is J. Smith-Cameron’s (Gerri Kellman) Net Worth

Macall B. Polay/HBO

After appearing as a recurring character in Season 1, J. Smith-Cameron officially became a main cast member of Succession in the second and third seasons. The celebrated theater star plays Gerri Kellman of Waystar RoyCo legal counsel, but that’s not her only involvement in the messed up world the show focuses on. Smith-Cameron’s character is also Siobhan’s godmother and a mentor to Roman. Various sources put her net worth at $1.5 million.