Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episodes 14 & 15. It’s been a rough time for Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. Not only has she just watched two sisters move across the country for job opportunities — but her relationship with Kai may be slipping away, too. During the show’s April 13 two-parter, Kai came for a visit and told Amelia they had accepted a work opportunity running a new lab in London.

Amelia felt abandoned by the news, though. And, well, fair: even though she and Kai were already doing long distance, there’s a big difference between states and flying between countries. “I don’t want them to go,” Amelia told Maggie. “I want them to prioritize me. I want to matter.”

Why couldn’t Kai do their research in Seattle, Amelia wondered? The suggestion didn’t go over well with Kai. “Amelia, we work because of the long distance,” they said. “Because you get to spend half of your time with Scout, and the other half with me. And the two don’t overlap.”

While Amelia wondered if it was the same kids conundrum that caused their first breakup, Kai assured her it was something different. “From the minute I told you about London — which is the biggest career opportunity of my life — you have made it about you,” they said. “There were no words of encouragement, no congratulations, no acknowledgement of how hard I worked for this. This is about you and me being at very different places in our lives. I love you. That is still true. But...”

“But,” Amelia interrupted. “That’s what people say before they abandon you.”

Fortunately, the next episode promo teases Addison’s return — so Amelia won’t be totally alone for long. But in the meantime, fans took to Twitter to request that the Grey’s Anatomy writers stop making Amelia say goodbye to her loved ones, please.

Several fans started theorizing about ways that #Kaimelia could still happen — with some pointing out that a similar situation unfolded between Callie and Arizona in Season 7. Arizona had an amazing opportunity of her own in Africa, but decided to return home because she wasn’t happy without Callie by her side.

And if Amelia’s romantic prospects aren’t meant to be, several fans proposed an alternate idea: surround her with the Private Practice family for some much-needed love and support.

Kate Walsh, for her part, seems to be down. “That cast and I — we’re all very close,” she recently told Bustle. “We all have our little WhatsApp chain. And I think everybody would be thrilled to do something in that area. [Even if it’s] for a limited thing.”

Whatever it takes, please let Amelia be happy!