Jason George is heading back to Grey’s Sloan. As Deadline reported, the actor will reprise the role of Dr. Ben Warren in Grey’s Anatomy for the upcoming Season 21. George has played the surgical resident since Season 6 and was promoted to a series regular between Seasons 12 and 14.

He left the show to help launch the second Grey’s spinoff Station 19, but has made occasional guest appearances in the hit medical drama due to his character’s marriage to Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson).

As fans may recall, Warren pursued a second career as a firefighter (as depicted in Station 19), with the option of one day returning to the medical field.

In Station 19 Season 7, Dr. Warren (George) considered a return to Grey’s Sloan after suffering an injury while working as a firefighter. The series finale concluded with Warren revealing that he plans to finish his surgical residency, setting up his return to the mothership show.

Per Deadline, George isn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy star to have jumped ship to Station 19. Stefania Spampinato, who plays Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop, left the main show in favor of the spinoff in 2020.

Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Grey’s Season 21 Cast Changes

James’ Grey’s Sloan comeback isn’t the only cast shakeup ahead of Season 21. Deadline reported in May that Jake Borelli is leaving the medical drama after seven seasons as the fan-favorite character Levi Schmitt.

While not confirmed, sources claimed to the outlet that Borelli will return for a few episodes in the forthcoming Season 21 to close out his character’s story.

It was later reported that Grey’s is losing another cast member before the next season: Midori Francis, who’s played medical intern Mika Yasuda since Season 19. Like Borelli, the actor is said to be negotiating a brief return to tie a bow on Mika’s story arc.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Liliane Lathan/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

ABC confirmed in April 2024 that Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 21, extending its reign as the longest-running medical drama in primetime TV history.

Despite multiple cast exits, Disney TV Group President, Craig Erwich, told Deadline that the show is in “great shape.”

“We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey’s,” he said. “I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons.”