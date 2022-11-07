Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Have Fallen Out On Social Media In A Big Way

Since they first met back in 2007 on a visit to a children’s hospital Selena Gomez and actor Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) have been best mates, even referring to themselves as “sisters.” And when musician and actor Gomez — who has the auto-immune disease lupus — needed a kidney transplant five years ago, Raisa selflessly volunteered to donate one of hers. Incredibly, the two friends were a safe match for an organ donation, and the life-saving operation went ahead.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote on Instagram following the surgery. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.” Back in 2019, meanwhile, Gomez revealed that they got matching tattoos to mark the event. “I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant,” the Only Murders In The Building actor told Capital. “And I did that with the girl that gave me the kidney.”

In July, Raisa attended Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday, in Malibu along with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. The pair also made a jokey TikTok video together but months later, Raisa has now unfollowed Gomez on social media.

So, what’s going on? Well, most of the reported row seems to stem back to a recent profile in Rolling Stone, in which Gomez says: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” Admittedly it’s not completely clear which industry Gomez is referring to since she both acts and performs as a singer, but Raisa didn’t seem happy either way. According to the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Raisa recently commented “interesting” on a E! article about the interview, though she’s since deleted the response.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Gomez discusses her transplant directly and reveals that she named her new kidney Fred after Fred Armisen from Portlandia. She doesn’t, however, mention her donor by name and Raisa is also absent from Gomez’s new documentary, My Mind & Me.

Gomez has also commented on a TikTok about the reported fall-out, appearing to respond. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know” she said. As of Nov. 7, Raisa has unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.