Everything You Need To Know About His Dark Materials Season 3

Fans of BBC and HBO’s hit fantasy series, His Dark Materials, are bracing themselves for the third and final series in the trilogy after creators confirmed that “it’s time to close the doors on the final chapter” in November 2021. Based on Phillip Pullman’s book series of the same name, His Dark Materials, actor James McAvoy said viewers should expect “a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions” when the series returns. Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about the third and final season of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Plot

The upcoming eight-part series will be based on Pullman’s third book in the His Dark Materials’ trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, and will see “multiple new worlds including the Land of the Dead”, “returning characters” and “strange new creatures, the Mulefa and Gallivespians.”

It’s a complex plot, however as BBC succinctly writes, “The new series will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.”

Die-hard fans may remember at the end of season two Lord Asriel (played by James McAvoy) call upon the angels to help him wage a war against the Kingdom of Heaven, as Mrs Coulter (played by Ruth Wilson) abducted her daughter Lyra to take her to ‘safety’ in their own world.

As BBC’s synopsis writes, “Series three opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her.”

Ahead of series three, McAvoy dropped hints at some thrilling fight scenes to come, telling BBC’s The One Show, via Radio Times, “What can I tell you? It’s war.”

He added: “At the end of the second season, we sort of declare war on the Kingdom of Heaven, so yeah, it gets pretty down and dirty, and there’s gonna be a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions and all that stuff.

“But at its heart, it’s about a wee girl and a wee boy… and not the adults with the egos.”

His Dark Materials Season 3 Cast

Series regulars Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson return to His Dark Materials Lyra and Will, as well as Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby’s Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas’ Serafina Pekkala, and Will Keen’s Father as Father President MacPhail.

The new season brings on some new cast members.

Confirmed by BBC, the new cast for series three includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung are the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania; while Ama will be played by Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe.

Fans will be pleased to know that McAvoy’s character will likely feature more in the new season, following his brief cameo in season 2.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Release Date & Trailer

It’s been two years since the last season of His Dark Materials, and it seems there’s still a wait on our hands for series three. Back in June 2021, the BBC confirmed that the much-awaited final series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022, and an official release date has yet to be set. Filming wrapped for the new series in November 2021, but thankfully, HBO Max shared a quick-fire glimpse of the series to come, featuring James McAvoy's Lord Asriel with a new slicked-back hairdo while Lyra's mother Mrs Coulter, played by Ruth Wilson, stares entranced into the distance.