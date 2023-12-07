Home Alone remains a Christmastime staple three decades after its release, and fans are still noticing new plot holes all these years later.

The 1990 festive favorite tells the story of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who is accidentally left behind when his family jets off to France for the holidays.

While home alone, the seemingly empty McCallister residence is targeted by two (pretty hopeless) burglars, and Kevin does his utmost to wreak havoc on their devious plans.

On Reddit, one user recently drew attention to a Home Alone scene towards the end of the movie, in which Kevin sits down to enjoy a dinner of Macaroni and Cheese.

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. 20th Century Fox

However, thief Harry (played by Joe Pesci) enters the dining room minutes later, and the Mac and Cheese plate has been replaced with what appears to be a TV dinner.

“That prop master never worked in Hollywood again,” one fan joked of the continuity error, while another added: “Somebody got fired for that blunder.”

“I don’t know how people ever notice this inconsequential stuff,” one Redditor commented, prompting another to chime in: “I basically notice a new mistake every time I watch the film.”

More Home Alone Mistakes

This isn’t the only blink-and-you-missed-it Home Alone error to have caught fans’ attention on Reddit.

As another eagle-eyed fan pointed out, one of the thieves severely burns their hands on a doorknob when trying to break into the McCallister home — but while chasing Kevin upstairs later in the film, the injury has miraculously disappeared.

Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci in Home Alone. 20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, fans previously pointed out another Home Alone mishap that occurs when Kevin orders a pizza in the ’90s Christmas classic.

Earlier in the film, it’s established that the phone lines in the McCallister home are down when Kevin’s worried parents, played by Catherine O’Hara and the late John Heard, attempt to call their son.

However, the phone appears to be working just fine minutes later, when Kevin uses it to order a pizza delivery.

20th Century Fox

Despite the Home Alone plot holes and continuity errors, the film remains a Christmas go-to for many.

“Yearly reminder that you can try to poke holes in the movie Home Alone but it’s a perfectly constructed plot,” one fan recently joked on X (formerly Twitter). “Any plot hole you think you’ve discovered is, in fact, explained in the movie.”