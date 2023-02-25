Over the last (almost) decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ant-Man films have been known for their fun, underdog plots and comic relief. But they’ve also contained some of the MCU’s most important post-credits scenes — like the time the first Ant-Man’s post-credits sequence teased Bucky and Steve’s reunion before Captain America: Civil War, or when Ant-Man and the Wasp’s revealed that Scott was trapped in the Quantum Realm, fueling countless fan theories after the Infinity War snap.

In keeping with that tradition, the latest Ant-Man film provides plenty to think about (and research) after the credits roll. But just how many post-credits scenes are in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? You’ll be happy to learn that there are two scenes — one in the middle of the credits, and one at the very end. That’s the normal number for Ant-Man films, but not necessarily for all MCU films: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Widow, for example, just had one each.

So, what are the Quantumania post-credits scenes about? Here’s what you need to know. Obviously, spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The First Post-Credits Scene: Council Of Kangs

The first Quantumania post-credits scene sees the assembly of many Kang variants, including Rama-Tut and Immortus. They discuss whether or not “the exiled one,” who Scott and his friends fought, is truly dead — then, they resolve to stop the Avengers from further interfering with the multiverse.

This massive group of variants is known as the Council of Kangs in the Marvel Comics. Want an idea of what they’re capable of? If the Kang of Quantumania felt like a major threat, just picture a stadium full of his friends with the same desire (and skills) to conquer. The scene seems to perfectly set up Marvel’s next big team-up movie, Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Marvel

The Second Post-Credits Scene: Loki & Mobius Return

The very end of Quantumania marks a historic moment for the MCU: It’s the first post-credits scene to tease footage from the studio’s Disney+ slate. That isn’t to say other MCU movies have ignored their streaming cousins — Black Widow and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both connect, narratively, to Disney+ series — but Quantumania actually uses “a cut-down version of a scene from Season 2 of Loki,” director Peyton Reed confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

“As the MCU has been steering towards these multiversal stories … it made sense to sort of adapt [Kang] for that,” Reed continued. “And it worked with what was going to go on in Loki, so very early on as they were developing Loki and we were developing this movie, it just made sense.”

The second Quantumania post-credits scene sees Loki and Mobius watching Victor Timely (a Kang variant) in an old-fashioned setting — maybe around 1901, according to the character’s Marvel biography. Loki obviously met one of Kang’s variants (He Who Remains) in the Loki Season 1 finale, so he’s on guard about meeting the time-traveling antagonist in another setting.

In the comics, Victor Timely is considered Kang Prime, who was born in the 31st century. “Conquering everything within 100 light years of Earth, Kang next attacked his ancestor’s native world in the modern age of marvels, but the Avengers forced him to flee,” per Marvel. “Seeking a new power base, Kang travels back to 1901 AD and establishes a new identity as Victor Timely.” Here, he works on his time travel technology to facilitate his next conquest.