Let’s face it, autumn 2021 is solely dedicated to Adele and her hotly anticipated return to music. Following the release of the hugely successful single Easy On Me on Oct. 14, the singer announced that a new CBS special titled Adele One Night Only is to be released just five days before her fourth studio album 30 comes out on Nov. 19.

The two-hour special, filmed in Los Angeles, will include a live debut of Adele’s new songs as well as a tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview conducted from the singer’s rose garden. Given that the last high-profile Winfrey interview (yes, that one) was such an important watch, it’s unsurprising fans on these shores want to know how to watch Adele’s One Night Only special in the UK.

Considering the English singer-songwriter is one of the biggest selling music artists (and the very fact Adele is Tottenham’s pride and joy) it seems likely that Adele One Night Only will air in the UK. However, it’s yet to be confirmed if and when the two-hour special will land on UK shores. I have reached out to CBS to confirm and will update as soon as more information is available.

For now, Adele One Night Only will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8.30 p.m. ET and the two-hour special will also be available to stream on Paramount+ (neither services are available to UK viewers).

So what should viewers who can see the special expect on the night? Well, aside from lots of emotions, CBS says that the program will include an “extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.”

As for Adele’s “wide-ranging” conversation with Oprah Winfrey, CBS revealed that the Someone Like You singer will open up about her new album, the stories behind the songs, her weight loss, split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and raising her young son Angelo.

Adele’s upcoming TV special is certainly the icing on the cake for fans who’ve been relishing in the singer’s return to the spotlight — from the stunning magazine covers, SNL hosting duties, and that hilarious Instagram Live.