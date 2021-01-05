The wait is finally over, Ru Paul's Drag Race season 13 is here! Mama Ru is back on our screens to bring a much needed boost of serotonin, alongside 13 queens from across the US, who will be fighting it out in weekly challenges to be crowned the next Drag Race superstar. And yes, there's also a second series of Drag Race UK launching this month on iPlayer, but what's better than one drag competition? Two, of course! So, how can you watch Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 13 in the UK?

The first episode of season 13 came out in the US on Jan. 1, and luckily UK fans can watch in tandem, as the whole season of this year’s competition is being streamed on Netflix. A new episode comes out each week, and will drop on Netflix the day after it’s released in America on VH1. So, with the time difference, you’ll barely see any spoilers! The first episode has been available on Netflix UK since Saturday, Jan. 2 (go watch it immediately, if you haven't already), episode two will be out this Saturday, Jan. 9, and subsequent episodes will drop every Saturday thereafter.

Who are this year's queens? This is Ru Paul's roll-call for 2021: LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen.

And what should we expect? Well, things will be a little different this year, compared to the pre-pandemic Drag Race that we know and love. Filming began in July 2020 in line with COVID-19 safety regulations – for example, the judges Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley are seated apart, with perspex dividers between them. As we saw last year, the pandemic also impacted Drag Race 2020, with the finalists having to perform in their homes, and Jaida Essence Hall taking the crown in a virtual presentation.

Season 13 of Ru Paul's Drag Race looks set to see a lot more twists and turns, too, with the new queens lip-syncing from the very first episode, no pressure! We're looking forward to seeing how this season plays out.