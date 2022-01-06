The Golden Globe Awards are considered a staple of the annual Hollywood awards season. However, with the 2022 ceremony shrouded in controversy, many have been left wondering if next year’s show will be televised at all. If you’re curious to know how to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the UK, you can find everything we know so far below.

Back in 2021, the socially-distanced Golden Globes ceremony was only broadcast in the United States, leaving UK fans to follow highlights of the show on social media.

Per the Independent, the 2022 ceremony — which is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel — will also not be broadcast in the UK. In fact, the 2022 ceremony will not be broadcast on television at all after the U.S. TV network NBC decided to drop the Golden Globes from its lineup.

NBC arrived at its decision to ditch the Golden Globes due to a boycott of the ceremony’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The boycott occurred after a damning report published by the Los Angeles Times accused the HFPA of failing to diversify its voting membership, among other issues.

As for the 2023 Golden Globes, the event management company Cornucopia Events state that the ceremony is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Beverly Hills. There is currently no word on whether the event will be televised in the UK, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Although NBC have ruled out broadcasting the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the U.S. network previously stated that they would be open to airing the ceremony in 2023 if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are “committed to meaningful reform.”

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” NBC said in a statement.

Per Variety, the HFPA subsequently unveiled a plan for reform that includes increasing the number of people of colour on its voting board.