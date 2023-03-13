Kathryn Hahn’s New Hulu Show Will Definitely Make You Cry

Spring is around the corner and that means a slew of new shows to dig your teeth into. Hulu’s upcoming series Tiny Beautiful Things is definitely one to add to your watchlist this season, adapted from Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Kathryn Hahn stars as Clare, a struggling writer tasked with picking up the mantle of an advice columnist that she feels underqualified for. So here’s everything we know about Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, including when you can expect to stream it.

Tiny Beautiful Things Plot

Clare isn’t the best place when an old writing friend asks her to take over as advice columnist Dear Sugar. Per the synopsis, Clare’s “marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away, and her once-promising career as a writer is non-existent.”

Clare reluctantly agrees to take on the mantle of Sugar and, as she does, her “life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory.” Working as the advice columnist allows Clare to explore “her most pivotal moments from her childhood through present day” and recognise the “beauty, struggle, and humour in her unhealed wounds.” Clare’s writing acts “as a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us.”

Tiny Beautiful Things Cast

As mentioned, Kathryn Hahn leads the cast as Clare Kincade, with The Wilds’ Sarah Pidgeon portraying a young Clare.

Quentin Plair (Welcome to Chippendales) is Clare’s husband, Danny, and newcomer Tanzyn Crawford plays their daughter Rae. Tiny Beautiful Things also stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Owen Painter, The Walking Dead’s Merritt Wever, The Good Doctor’s Elizabeth Hinkler, and Catastrophe’s Michaela Watkins.

Speaking to People magazine, Tiny Beautiful Things’ author expressed how “honoured” she felt that Hahn agreed to take on the role of Clare. “She has this extraordinary way of being funny and deep and vulnerable and smart and exceptional and also like all of us in her every move,” Strayed said. “She’s sheer brilliance.”

Tiny Beautiful Things Trailer

The trailer for Tiny Beautiful Things showcases its cast's witty yet heartwarming performances, particularly of Hahn and Pidgeon as Clare. It also highlights what viewers can expect regarding Clare’s past and present and the people that have shaped her life.

Tiny Beautiful Things Release Date

Tiny Beautiful Things will be available to stream from April 7 on Hulu for U.S. viewers and Disney+ for UK viewers. All eight episodes will drop at the same time, and each has a runtime of 30 minutes.