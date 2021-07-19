Ilana Glazer Gave Birth & Many Celebs Reacted To Her Instagram Photo Of The Baby

False Positive star Ilana Glazer announced on July 19 that she had given birth to her first child with husband David Rooklin. Although she did not reveal the child’s name or birth date, the photo shows the Broad City creator gazing down at the newborn as she breastfeeds the baby in a gray chair while dressed in black over-the-knee socks. And in true Ilana Wexler fashion, Glazer added a very cheeky caption to the Instagram photo: “been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?”

After posting the photo on social media, celebrities swarmed her comments section with congratulatory messages for the the 33-year-old and her family. Among the famous faces leaving replies were Busy Philipps, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wanda Sykes, Meena Harris, Katie Couric, and Amy Sedaris. “Congrats love,” wrote Them creator Lena Waithe. “This is awesome! Congratulations,” Questlove added.

Future parents-to-be Tan France and Stephanie Beatriz, who are both currently expecting their own first child with their partners, also chimed in to send their well wishes. “Oh my gosh, this makes me so happy” France commented. Beatriz shared her support by posting a series of fire emojis with the message, “I can’t wait to meet that beautiful babe.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler hilariously shared her love, calling the image of Glazer “adorable” and revealing that she was also currently dressed the “same” outfit as Glazer just “minus the socks.” “Omg!!!!! Ahhhh!!!! Congrats,” wrote America Ferrera. “Sending you love and strength for this blurry time mama!!!” Sophia Bush chimed in with, “The beeeeebee! Love love love you.”

In March, Glazer revealed that she was pregnant during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. At the time, she was promoting her film False Positive, a horror film that Glazer co-wrote, produced, and starred in about a woman who undergoes fertility treatment and discovers she’s not as in control of the process as much as she thought she was.

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” Glazer told EW. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the ‘shoulda coulda wouldas’ that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”