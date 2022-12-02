Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About *That* Moment Of The I’m A Celeb Reunion

Mere days after Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle, fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! were treated to a special reunion. Titled the “Coming Out Show,” the episode featured interviews with the campmates, exclusive scenes, and a look at what the celebs got up to upon leaving the jungle.

Matt Hancock was shown reuniting with his girlfriend and former aide Gina Coladangelo, serenading her with Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” during a car ride. Coladangelo laughed it off after he refused to stop singing. The former health secretary came in third place on the ITV show, despite gaining a lot of heat for joining I’m A Celeb in the first place.

Amidst speculations of a feud between some cast members and Hancock, viewers were also quick to point out that while everyone else was shown reuniting at the hotel, only Hancock’s entrance was edited out. Coladangelo was also shown meeting Boy George, an encounter which some viewers saw as awkward — as the singer and MP had clashed throughout the show. However, Boy George told Hancock’s partner that they “got on in the end.”

But perhaps the best moment from the episode, and one Twitter enjoyed a lot, was when Chris Moyles third-wheeled Mike Tindall’s reunion with his wife, Zara. The granddaughter of the late Queen arrived at her husband’s hotel room to catch up, but was swiftly followed by Moyles carrying an ice bucket of beers.

“I know you missed your wife, so I brought six wives,” the radio DJ joked. The trio lingered in the suite, chatting about the bond between the former rugby player and his castmate, before Moyles finally decided to leave the couple to some alone time.

Below, see our top pick of the online reactions to I’m A Celeb’s reunion special.