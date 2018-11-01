Fans Have Discovered The I'm A Celebrity Camp's Exact Location

Ever since its debut back in 2002, ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been staple viewing for reality TV fans. The show’s winning format sees a group of famous faces give up their luxurious lifestyles to rough it in the Australian jungle — the only exceptions being Seasons 20 and 21, which instead took place at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to lockdown travel restrictions. The long-running series made its grand return Down Under in 2022, with the likes of Boy George, Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, and Matt Hancock moving into the famous jungle digs. But, where exactly is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

As per Radio Times, the I’m a Celeb jungle is in fact a rainforest within the 15,310-acre Springbook National Park, situated in New South Wales. The celebrity camp is roughly 100 miles south of Brisbaine and 50 miles away from the nearest town, Murwillumbah.

As Metro reported, curious viewers have discovered the I’m a Celebrity camp’s exact whereabouts on Google Maps, where fans can locate the TV set for themselves by searching the following coordinates: -28.25605,153.34984.

Although the reality series has filmed at the New South Wales location for the vast majority of the show’s 20-year run, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was originally filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia, before moving to the camp fans know and love today in 2003.

As mentioned, the show was forced to move production to the United Kingdom for two seasons due to lockdown restrictions. Speaking ahead of the 2022 series, I’m a Celebrity hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, revealed they were looking forward to the show’s return Down Under. “We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can,” Donnelly shared on The One Show.