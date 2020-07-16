Indian Matchmaking Could Tie Up These Loose Ends In A Potential Season 2

Most of the experiences of the single millennials who revisit their cultural tradition of arranged marriages in Netflix's Indian Matchmaking leave viewers with more questions than answers by the end of the reality series' first season. Because the streaming service only gave the new dating show an initial eight-episode order, the potential for an Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is another question mark that fans have been left to ponder for now, too. Although one marriage seems imminent, the other couples' uncertain futures leave the door open for additional updates — or even a whole new cast, should the freshman series return.

Indian Matchmaking Season 1 features elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia thoroughly analyzing various clients through everything from their personality profiles to their astrological charts in order to help them find a perfect pairing. From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, the young singles "go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates — often with their family in tow — to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime," per Netflix's official synopsis.

Netflix's vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials Brandon Riegg explained to Variety that Indian Matchmaking taps into a world much different than the typical millennial dating apps, calling the show "full of heart." With the success of other Netflix dating shows, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and Dating Around (as well as another series, Love on the Spectrum, slated to debut on July 22), Indian Matchmaking should be able to capitalize on fan interest while also carving out its own niche.

“When I started the unscripted department, we knew that one category that we wanted to try to get into was relationship and dating and love, and those are hard shows to find,” Riegg told the trade publication earlier this summer, adding that he wants to continue to expand in the genre. "It's a category of programming that we know people really love, and it’s our job to find the best shows."

Although it's still a bit early to fully gauge audiences' reception to the show, Indian Matchmaking has all the potential to continue with a second season — and maybe even beyond.