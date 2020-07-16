Indian Matchmaking was one of the shows that helped reality TV fans get through 2020, and now it’s on its way back. Netflix renewed the dating series in August 2021, and since then, the streamer has provided more details on the second installment. Season 2 will again feature elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she thoroughly analyzes various clients, looking at everything from their personality profiles to their astrological charts, in order to help them find a perfect pairing.

Many of the experiences of the single millennials who revisited their cultural tradition of arranged marriages in Season 1 left viewers with more questions than answers by the end, so many fans had hoped for a follow-up, despite controversy over sexism, colorism, and casteism. One marriage seemed imminent while the other couples’ uncertain futures left the door open for additional updates — or even a whole new cast. The show’s popularity, of course, did enable it to score a renewal, and not just for Season 2 but also Season 3.

“I was totally surprised by the response to the first season of Indian Matchmaking,” Taparia told Netflix. “I’m overwhelmed by the love I’ve gotten, and the appreciation for Indian culture and values. I know fans will love what’s coming in Season 2!”

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix’s latest update about its ever-growing slate of reality series revealed Indian Matchmaking is coming this year. So far, that’s as specific as the streamer has gotten. If the timing matches that of the Season 1 release, the next premiere date could be around mid-July.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Trailer

Though the official trailer hasn’t dropped yet, Netflix did make an announcement video for a number of its upcoming reality shows, Indian Matchmaking Season 2 included. Thanks to the lyrics of the fake boy band N-2-LUV, we get this gem at 1:31: “Hoping Sima can make you that match / When Indian Matchmaking comes back.”

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Cast

There were a lot of dates in Season 1 but ultimately no actual marriages among the cast members. In theory, Taparia may tackle unfinished business in Season 2, and Netflix does tease “some familiar faces” in the show’s upcoming installment. So far, no names have been announced, but possible returners seem most likely to be Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Akshay Jakhete, Ankita Bansal, or Vinay Chadha. Their social media accounts don’t currently seem to indicate they’re involved with anyone, at least not publicly, and therefore some of them may have been open to another round of matchmaking.

Netflix

Pradhyuman Maloo, on the other hand, posted a tribute to his significant other in February that says he chooses to love her forever, so he seems less likely to be part of the Season 2 cast. The same goes for Vyasar Ganesan, who posted a sweet message to his girlfriend in October. Meanwhile, Rupam Kaur is now married.

In addition familiar faces, expect newcomers. Netflix has noted that “new singletons across the globe” will seek Taparia’s matchmaking services in Season 2.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Location

Season 1 took viewers from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai as the young singles went on what Netflix called “sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates — often with their family in tow.” In Season 2, the journey sounds like it will be just as expansive, given that Netflix described its cast members as being from “across the globe.”

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional cast details as more information on Indian Matchmaking Season 2 becomes available.

Reporting by Brad Witter and Stephanie Topacio Long.