The BBC Has Managed To Bag Stanley Tucci For A New Drama

The forthcoming BBC thriller Inside Man follows the story of a prisoner on death row in the United States, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, who wind up crossing paths in the most unexpected way. If you’d like to discover more about this hotly-anticipated drama, you can find out everything there is know about Inside Man below.

When Does Inside Man Air?

Per Radio Times, Inside Man is scheduled to begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed. Outside the UK, the series will be available to stream on Netflix.

What’s The Plot Of Inside Man?

The BBC drama is described as a “captivating four-part mini-series” that revolves around three people from completely different walks of life who cross paths unexpectedly.

Although plot details for the Steven Moffat-penned thriller are currently quite scarce, the BBC recently unveiled some first-look images of the upcoming series, teasing what fans can expect from Inside Man.

Who’s In The Cast Of Inside Man?

The cast of Inside Man is led by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Des), Dolly Wells (The Pursuit Of Love), Lydia West (It’s A Sin), and Stanley Tucci (Feud, The Devil Wears Prada).

They are joined in the show’s cast by Lyndsey Marshal (Dracula), Atkins Estimond (Hightown), Mark Quarterly (Cursed), Tilly Vosburgh (Maigret), Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass), Kate Dickie (The Witch) and Dylan Baker (Hunters).

BBC

In a casting announcement for the show, the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Moffat, and the Executive Producer for Hartswood Films, Sue Vertue, praised its ensemble cast. “This is the best ensemble we’ve ever had the chance to work with. It’s a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this,” the pair said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Commissioning Editor of BBC Drama, Ben Irving, said show writer Moffat had “created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man.” He added, “It’s no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a must-watch when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year.”