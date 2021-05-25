Matthew Perry's Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Is A Friends Fan Like All Of Us & Here’s Proof

Matthew Perry (or as we like to refer to him, Chandler Bing) might just be having the best year ever. On May 27, he’ll join the rest of his Friends castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — back on the small screen for the Friends: The Reunion two-hour special on HBO Max. And if bringing our favorite ’90s sitcom back into our homes after 17 years wasn’t enough, sometime in the (perhaps near) future he will officially tie the knot with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old actor has notoriously kept quiet when it comes to his dating life and romantic history, but back in November of last year, he announced his engagement in People. “I decided to get engaged,” Perry said. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Not much is known about the 29-year-old literary agent, but judging by her wardrobe we might just have to agree.

Perry shared two photos of Hurwitz wearing Friends-inspired merchandise from his limited-edition line, which proceeds went to COVID-19 relief funds. In the first photo Hurwitz is pictured holding up her hair while rocking a shirt that reads, “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?” a take on one of Chandler’s infamous sarcastic catchphrases.

Perry posted another Instagram photo of her modeling a black baseball cap with a Bing-worthy phrase — “What is this, a baseball cap?” — scribbled over it.

According to a sweet Valentine’s day post Hurwitz’s shared last year on her now-private Instagram account, the pair started dating back in 2018. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she captioned the photo of Perry while joking about the actor finally getting on the social media account. Speaking of Instagram influencers, the couple also co-run an Instagram for their dog Alfred, recently sharing an adorable Mother’s Day photo of the pup cuddled up against Hurwitz.

Back in November, a source close to Hurwitz told ET, “Matthew and Molly had a connection right off the bat. Molly has stuck by Matthew’s side and supported him throughout their relationship and he greatly appreciates having her in his life and wanted to take things to the next level with an engagement. They are both so happy.”

Congrats to Perry and Hurwitz for proving our theory that the couple who wears Friends merchandise together, stays together is true.