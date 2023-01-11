Though none of the men chose Lee Nadine in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, that doesn’t necessarily mean she didn’t find love. Several months after the Netflix series wrapped filming, the Harvard University pre-med student rang in 2023 by sharing an Instagram Stories photo with a mystery man in what appears to be a nightclub. Though the man’s face was obscured by an emoji, viewers are convinced Nadine was with Kim Han-bin, who also left the island single. The reason? Eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on the person’s hand that looks an awful lot like one Han-bin wears.

The rumor mill only picked up steam from there. Days later, several social media users also noticed that Nadine and Han-bin were both posting Instagram photos showing them enjoying snow activities, albeit separately. That could be a common interest they discovered: Nadine revealed on Single’s Inferno that she loves outdoor activities, while the Korean chef often shares photos of himself participating in snow sports such as skiing and snowboarding. The fact that she’s studying in the United States and he’s based in South Korea isn’t necessarily an issue either since Nadine said on the show that she doesn’t “really mind long-distance” relationships. Though a majority of fans seem to support the potential coupling, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship.

It didn’t take much sleuthing to figure out two other contestants Nadine has been hanging out with recently though. In photos shared by Single’s Inferno Season 1’s Kim Jun Sik, she was part of a group that also included Shin Dong-woo with whom she had an early connection in the series. Fans were quick to point out that Dong-woo is a plastic surgeon, while Nadine is working toward her medical degree, making them a good potential match as well.

As viewers will recall, Dong-woo seemed to indicate to Nadine early on that he was going to choose her to go to Paradise but blindsided her by picking Shin Seul-ki instead. “He tricked me here!” Nadine said while watching the episode with her fellow female contestants in a Netflix reunion video. Watching separately with the men, Dong-woo admitted he was sorry. “I’ve only known her for a few days,” he explained. “We were still getting to know each other. I had to stay open to all possibilities.” Though she and Dong-woo did eventually spend a night together in Paradise, the doctor ultimately chose Seul-ki — who rejected him in favor of Choi Jong-woo — during the finale.

Leaving the island alone doesn’t seem to be the worst outcome for Nadine, who joined the Single’s Inferno cast to “make some new special memories” and step outside her comfort zone. Regardless of whether she’s single or dating another fellow contestant — or someone else entirely — that self-confidence seems like something she gained in the process.