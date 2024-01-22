Jacob Elordi Plays The Worst Bachelor Contestant Ever In SNL Parody

Even short kings can’t measure up to Jacob Elordi. During his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 20, the actor played possibly the worst contestant on a Bachelorette parody sketch called Crown Your Short King — which he immediately won because he is tall.

SNL star Chloe Fineman played Tiffany, the Bachelorette searching for a short king to marry. Her final three suitors were played by co-stars Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernandez, and Molly Kearney in a mustache.

“When I came to Short King Mansion, the first thing I thought was, ‘Damn, I should have packed more flats,’” she said. “On dating apps, I was that girl who would write, ‘If you’re under 6 feet, swipe left.’ But getting to know all of you has made me realize I was letting go of some incredible guys.”

However, when the parody’s host, Mikey Day, introduced a twist in the form of Jackson, played by Elordi, all bets were off. “I’m from Pittsburgh, I technically still have a girlfriend, and I need to borrow $200,000,” he stated. Despite what he said, Jackson’s height was enough to change Tiffany’s mind. She asked, “So do I give him the crown now or…?”

Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman as Tiffany, Bowen Yang as Kevin, Molly Kearney as Harold, Marcello Hernández as Teddy, and Jacob Elordi as Jackson during the “Crown Your Short King” sketch. Will Heath/NBC

The short kings are immediately subject to demeaning jokes and nicknames like “chipmunk,” but they get one more chance to prove their devotion, praising her heart, eyes, and laugh. Meanwhile, Jackson doesn’t even give the bare minimum. “Tiffany, from the bottom of my heart, your body is just okay,” he read.

That was good enough for her. She crowned Jackson the winner before jumping into his arms for a wildly exaggerated make-out session.

A Tall King’s Journey

Elordi is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, meaning he towers over most people standing next to him. This was especially evident during the Saltburn press tour, where his co-star Barry Keoghan often gazed up at him on the red carpet, poking fun at their height difference.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn on November 14, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Most people think that tall men have an advantage— Elordi was literally applauded for his height during a November appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But he told GQ in a 2020 interview that it was a hindrance at the beginning of his career.

“I used to be so sensitive about my height,” he said. “When I first started acting, literally everybody would tell me that I’d never work because they wouldn’t be able to partner me with people, and they wouldn’t lift the camera up high enough. I basically got told that I was too tall to be an actor.”

Now, he has a sense of humor about his height, joking about how he worked with his noticeably shorter Priscilla co-star Cailee Spaeny. “I’m excellent at finding ways to lean,” he told W Magazine in September. “It’s a skill I’ve perfected throughout my career. I’m always leaning.”