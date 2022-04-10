Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Cover “It's All Coming Back To Me Now” On SNL

It’s been 15 years since Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live — and during his April 9 gig, the Ambulance star acknowledged that he’s grown up a lot in the years that followed. “It’s funny, I got this reputation for being this serious, intense, method actor, but honestly I wasn’t even that good at method acting ... I kinda forgot how to have fun,” he said. “That’s when I realized something I should have realized a long time ago: acting is a really stupid job. It’s pretend, and it’s fun, and it should be filled with joy.” To that end, Gyllenhaal wrapped up his SNL monologue with an emotional performance of Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and it was beautiful.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gyllenhaal has embraced his musical chops on the Studio 8H stage — as he recalled in his monologue, he sported “full drag” for a Dreamgirls-inspired number back in 2007 (“That was actually the least problematic thing in that episode,” he said). And even more recently, he joined John Mulaney for 2020’s “Airport Sushi” musical sketch. This time around, though, Gyllenhaal ditched the costumes and sang from the heart with help from Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong. He even tweaked some of the ballad’s haunting lyrics for the occasion: “There were sketches I would never do again / But then, they always seemed right.”

More to come...