Mandy Moore & Her This Is Us Co-Stars Won The Celine Dion TikTok Challenge

As viewers know all too well by the show’s sixth and final season, This Is Us never fails to deliver the tears. So it’s always nice to have a reminder that the cast is generally OK, alive, and happy IRL — not actually living through multi-generational trauma every Tuesday night. On Jan. 26, that reminder came from the Pearson matriarch herself.

In her second-ever TikTok, Mandy Moore performed a delightfully dramatic routine set to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” a trending sound with more than 80,000 videos and counting. The most popular videos under the sound feature main-character moments of people belting out the iconic tune, flanked by friends and family willing to help up the production value with DIY lighting detail or wind effects. In Moore’s case, those duties fell to a very eager Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas, her TV son and husband, respectively. Because who better than two of Rebecca Pearson’s favorite men (favorite living men, anyway) to provide backup?

“When you call ‘grace’ to make a TikTok... 😜,” Moore joked in the caption, referencing a production practice in which filming may continue through the first few minutes of a scheduled mealtime. So Moore was rocking her chic, senior-Pearson bob and a practical cardigan ensemble, in lieu of the kind of ball gown that features in many of the “It’s All Coming Back to Me” TikToks. And yeah, the trio killed it.

Though the TikTok was played for laughs, the song choice might hit a little too close to home for This Is Us viewers. How could a ballad about heartbreak and the memory of a lost loved one not make you think of Rebecca and Jack and the very themes of the show?

Of course, this isn’t the first time the This is Us cast has recreated a viral TikTok trend. They’re a very connected bunch! In early 2020, for example, Brown did the Renegade with his onscreen niece — the dance is “still around in the year 2045,” he wrote.

He also did the Ahi Challenge with Susan Kelechi Watson (aka Beth Pearson) and got nearly the whole cast together for a group dance to “She Gon Go.”

Though the Pearsons’ ascent to TikTok fame was interrupted by COVID, it looks like the trending dances are back and better than ever.