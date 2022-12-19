They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and national treasure Jennifer Coolidge is downright delighted by Chloe Fineman’s skit about her on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In the two-minute sketch called “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff,” Fineman channels her inner Coolidge to talk about holiday things like stockings, Christmas carols, and eggnog, riffing off of the actor’s signature line delivery and pursing her lips just so.

Coolidge shared the clip on her Instagram, thanking the classic NBC comedy show for centering a segment on her specific persona. “Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!” she wrote on Dec. 18, the day after the sketch premiered, tagging Fineman.

Coolidge went on to congratulate the new cast, revealing that she attempted to join the ranks of SNL earlier in her career. “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!”

Fineman responded to the praise, commenting, “Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all ❤️❤️❤️.” Other celebrities like CNN anchor Don Lemon, actor Naomi Watts, and powerhouse writer/producer Ryan Murphy also commented on the post, with Lemon and Watts calling for her to be a guest host and Murphy declaring this the “year of Coolidge.”

Murphy is onto something — though she made a name for herself in movies like American Pie and Legally Blonde, Coolidge has enjoyed a career resurgence over the past two years thanks to her starring role on the smash hit The White Lotus. The role won Coolidge her first Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, and she will likely be nominated again at next year’s show.