Jennifer Tilly is known for playing Tiffany Valentine in the Child’s Play horror franchise, but the evil Chucky doll has nothing on the ladies of the 90210.

Bravo announced in May that the Oscar-nominated actor has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast in a “Friend-of” role. On the July 2 episode of the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, Tilly dished about her time filming RHOBH so far, joking that it’s more horrifying than she expected.

“Oh my God, it's insane. It's, like, scarier than Chucky. I'll tell you that,” she said. “I'm not a Housewife. I'm a Friend, though, which is a lot easier. You just dip in and out. You try to avoid, like, flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes.”

Tilly discussed her recent RHOBH casting with actor Gina Gershon on the podcast, her costar in the 1996 thriller Bound.

During their conversation, Gershon disclosed that she was also once offered a role on the hit reality show but turned it down. “They approached me,” she confessed. “I was too scared.” Shocked by the revelation, Tilly added, “Holy cow. Genie, you would be great.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Offering words of encouragement, Gershon said Tilly’s casting in the Bravo franchise is “genius.” She continued, “You'll take over that whole set, Jen. I have no doubt. I'd actually even watch it with you on it!”

RHOBH Season 14 Cast

Tilly isn’t the only newbie joining the next season of RHOBH. The former chief marketing officer at Netflix, Bozoma Saint John, also recently signed up as a full-time cast member.

The new additions join returning diamond holders Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton. Meanwhile, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley won’t be returning, after the pair confirmed their departures from the show after Season 13.

Speaking to Us Weekly in May, the Housewives maestro himself, Andy Cohen, teased what fans can expect from Tilly in the forthcoming season.

“I found out so much about her in her casting interview that I didn’t already know,” he said. “That really helped me see her in a new light, so I hope that we get to show her in this light.”